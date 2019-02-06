|
Christopher Lankford Barnes
West Ocean City, MD - Christopher Lankford Barnes, age 66 of West Ocean City, Maryland passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, in Salisbury. He was the second born son of the late Bob and Norma Barnes on December 25, 1952 in Salisbury. His older brother, Barry Barnes, was the first soldier from Salisbury to perish in the Vietnam War.
Chris was a graduate of James M. Bennet High School, class of 71. After which he attended Washington College & continued on to earn his degree in Chemistry at UMBC. Chris played a major role in the poultry industry working for several prominent companies on the Eastern Shore. Through dedication and hard work he earned his way to Vice President of Sales for Perdue Farms then later accepting a position as Director of Sales with Mount Aire Farms. After his retirement from the poultry industry he transitioned using his skilled experience in sales to working as a realtor for Long & Foster in Ocean City. When Chris was not busy at the office, he enjoyed singing in the church choir and one of his favorite hobbies was performing in musicals with Community Players. His favorite role was playing "Tevye" in Fiddler on the Roof. Chris loved being on the water and spent his summers boating and crabbing from his dock.
Chris is survived by his wife Ann Marie, his son Tyler and his wife Melissa. Along with his son Logan and Brandy and his grandson Baylor. His sister-in-law Terri and her husband Barry. His sister-in-law Lisa and her husband Jon and their son Aldon. He is also survived by his niece Stacy and her husband Robert. His niece Jamie and her husband Zach. His dear friend Christine Phiefer and her two sons Charles and Joey, along with their children. Including many cherished friends that meant so much to him.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Chris touched are invited to Trinity United Methodist Church 112 High street Salisbury, Maryland February 9th, 2019 at 2pm to reminisce, grieve, support each other, and celebrate the life of Chris.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable donations be made to Community Players: PO Box 2431, Salisbury, Maryland 21802 and Trinity United Methodist Church: 112 High Street, Salisbury, Maryland 21801.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2019