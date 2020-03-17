Services
Christopher Lee Layton


1973 - 2020
Pocomoke City - Christopher Lee Layton, Sr., age 47 of Pocomoke City, MD passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Born in Nassawadox, VA, on January 31, 1973, he is the son of James (Choppy) and Linda Layton of Pocomoke City, MD.

Chris was a graduate of Pocomoke High School; he served in the U. S. Army, proceeded with a career in HVAC and later became an OTR Truck Driver. Chris will be remembered for his huge heart, infectious smile and willingness to help anyone. He was a passionate lover of animals.

Chris is survived by his parents James (Choppy) and Linda Layton of Pocomoke; wife, Krista Layton of Virginia; children, Taylor Layton of Salisbury, Christopher Layton, Jr. of Texas, Brittany and fiancé, Josh Derrickson, of Pocomoke; granddaughter, Kinsley Derrickson of Pocomoke; sister, Jennifer Carey and husband Richard of Princess Anne; niece, Layton Carey; nephews, Tyler and Riley Carey; grandmother, Pearl Layton of Pocomoke; Uncle Bill Krabill of Pocomoke; aunt, Cindy and husband Bob Raiger of Pennsylvania; Gerald and Shelby Miller of Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Peggy Ayres; grandfather, James A. Layton; uncle, Ricky Ayres and aunt, Judy Krabill.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
