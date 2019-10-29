|
|
Christopher M. Trimper
Ocean City/Berlin - Christopher Morgan Trimper, age 42, of Ocean City passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from an allergic reaction. Born April 17,1977 in Salisbury Maryland he was the son of John Douglas (Doug) Trimper and Gail Zeigler. He is survived by his loving wife Michelle and their three children, son, Christopher Grant Trimper II, daughters Madison Lily Trimper and Emma Rose Trimper, brother Brooks Trimper , half-sister Chelsea Trimper and step-mother Cindy Trimper.
Christopher was a Howard county native and a proud Virginia Tech graduate. Continuing a 100 year tradition, he worked alongside his family at Trimper Rides and later Trimper's Playland. He served the community he loved by being an active member of the OCDC, the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, the Lion's Club, and Evergreen Masonic Lodge #153 in Berlin. Christopher will forever be remembered for his kindness to others and his infectious smile. If he could pass on a message it would be to care for those around you in every way that you can. He knew no strangers, only friends he hasn't met yet.
A service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842 at 12:00 PM. Friends and family may call from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Pastor Kyle McDaniel will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations In Chris' memory may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at theaftd.org. in honor of his stepfather Harry Zeigler. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, MD. Letters of condolence may be made to the family via, www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019