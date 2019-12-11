|
Christopher Matthew "Kit" Cropper
Laurel - Christopher Matthew "Kit" Cropper, 33, of Laurel, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Delmar Nursing & Rehab Center.
He was born on January 30, 1986 in Salisbury, Maryland. "Kit" as he was fondly known by family and friends was always happy and anyone who met him would instantly fall in love with him. He participated in the Delaware Special Olympics and proudly received three gold medals in soccer and four silver medals in bowling. He enjoyed spending time looking at photos of people he knew.
He is survived by his father, Christopher Michael Cropper of Laurel; mother, Tammie Whetzel (Kenny) of Salisbury; a brother, Jeremy Dashiell of Salisbury; grandparents, Donald and Rosemary Cropper of Laurel; an aunt, Kelly Shaner; and a niece and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Delmar. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. The Reverend Phyllis Walton will officiate.
In memory of Kit, flowers may be sent to the service or contributions may be sent to St. Stephen's U.M. Church, 101 E. State Street, Delmar, DE 19940, or to the Special Olympics by visiting give.specialolympics.org.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019