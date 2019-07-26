|
|
Christos Nicolis
Orlando, FL - Christos Nicolis, age 44, died on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home. Born in Takoma Park, MD he was the son of the late George Nicolis. Surviving is his mother, Anastasia Nicolis Swartz, and her husband Mike of Ocean Pines, his wife, Krista Nicolis and sister, Athina Parks and her husband Patrick of Mardela Springs, a niece, Anastasia and a nephew, Michael.
Christos attended Stephen Decatur High School. He had worked as an internet technician/billing analyst in the computer Industry. He enjoyed DJ'ing and making music. He was an avid surfer, motorcyclist, and an animal lover. His family was always close to his heart.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26th at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Rev. Dale Brown will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private for the family. A donation in his memory may be sent to: the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on July 26, 2019