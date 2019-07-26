Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
For more information about
Christos Nicolis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Christos Nicolis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christos Nicolis


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christos Nicolis Obituary
Christos Nicolis

Orlando, FL - Christos Nicolis, age 44, died on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home. Born in Takoma Park, MD he was the son of the late George Nicolis. Surviving is his mother, Anastasia Nicolis Swartz, and her husband Mike of Ocean Pines, his wife, Krista Nicolis and sister, Athina Parks and her husband Patrick of Mardela Springs, a niece, Anastasia and a nephew, Michael.

Christos attended Stephen Decatur High School. He had worked as an internet technician/billing analyst in the computer Industry. He enjoyed DJ'ing and making music. He was an avid surfer, motorcyclist, and an animal lover. His family was always close to his heart.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26th at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Rev. Dale Brown will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private for the family. A donation in his memory may be sent to: the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
Download Now