Chuck Cherry



Salisbury - Mr. Chuck Cherry died peacefully at his home on March 13, 2019 in Salisbury, MD, at the age of 87.



Chuck is survived by his wife, Joanne Baker Cherry; son, Kevin and his wife, Teresa; daughter, Susan and husband, Joseph: grandchildren: Heather, Mary Beth, Maura, Charles Harrison and Julia. He was preceded in death by his parents Levi and Letha Cherry and grandson, William Kyle Regan.



Chuck was born August 28, 1931 in Greenville, NC to Letha and L.Q. Cherry. He graduated from East Carolina College in 1953 with a degree in education. He married Joanne in 1957 at Trinity United Methodist Church. He met her on the first day at work for the Wicomico Board of Education. He knew immediately when she arrived in her Olds, dressed in her color coordinated outfit and sunglasses. It took him over two years to convince her he was the one.



After graduating high school, Chuck worked for the Atlantic Coastal Line Railroad until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. After being honorably discharged in 1954, he returned to East Carolina College to pursue a Master's Degree in Education. Upon receiving a call from Wicomico County Board of Education (Royd Mahaffey) he relocated to Salisbury Maryland and opened Wicomico Senior High School in 1954-55. He worked for the children of Wicomico County for thirty years under three superintendents. His career began as a business teacher (short hand, typing), a guidance counselor at Wi-Hi, administrator for vocation center and supervisor of instruction and guidance. He continued educating at Salisbury University. Both Chuck and Joanne were educators, retiring after thirty years each.



Chuck and his wife created a loving home in Salisbury, MD for their family. Summer was spent enjoying the beach at their Ocean City condominium. Sundays they could be found at the 9:30 worship service at Trinity United Methodist Church, where they were members for over 60 years.



Multiple trips to Europe added world perspective to Chuck's love for humanity. He always saw the best in people and the dignity of work.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 112 High St, Salisbury, MD 21801 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Fred Duncan will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to United Way Fund, 803 N. Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD, 21801.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary