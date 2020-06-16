Cindy Holland Milliner
Accomac - Cindy Holland Milliner, 73, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. Born May 27, 1947 in Nassawadox, VA, she was the daughter of the late Roley Lee Holland and Madeline Parks Holland.

Cindy retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections, where she served as secretary for many years. She was a longtime, devoted member and deacon of Drummondtown Baptist Church.

She is survived by her aunts, Nora Lee Parks of Accomac and Leslie Parks Rew of Onley, VA; uncle, Wayne Parks and his wife, Dale, of Accomac; several cousins; nieces, Ashley Abraham, Heather Miller, and Cara Quinn and their husbands and children; dear friends, Robert and JoAnne Coniglio; and her beloved furbaby, "Teddy." In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her former husband and friend, James "Revell" Milliner; her sister, Rebecca H. Galloway; and her niece, Wendy L. Galloway.

To honor Cindy's wishes, a private graveside service was held at the Edgehill Cemetery.

Contributions in Cindy's memory may be made to the Drummondtown Baptist Church, P.O. Box 282, Accomac, VA 23301 or online at www.drummondtownbaptist.com.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Parksley Funeral Home
25046 Parksley Road
Parksley, VA 23421
(757) 665-5153
