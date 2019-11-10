|
|
Cindy Lynn Taylor
Salisbury - Cindy Lynn Taylor born March 20,1966 in Salisbury, Maryland to Howard and Dorothy Taylor. Cindy passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center due to complications from a massive stroke. Cindy was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School. She worked for many years at Boscov's department store before becoming a stay at home mom to greatest gift her twins. Whom she loved dearly. Cindy loved to go to flea markets and going out eat.
She is survived by her longtime boyfriend of 16 years Eric Paden. Eric and Cindy considerd each other husband and wife. Cindy is also survived by her 12 year old son Jonathan Paden and her 12 year old daughter Amber Paden. She is also survived by her mother Dorothy Schuman,her sister and brother in law Abbi and Edward Lewis. Her nephew Martin Lewis. As well as aunt's, uncle's,and cousins. She is proceeded in death by her father Howard Taylor and her niece Taylor Lewis.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cindy Taylor memorial fund at the Farmers bank of Willard's.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019