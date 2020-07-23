Clara Jane (Moss) Emerson
Mrs. Clara Jane (Moss) Emerson, age 89, born on November 18, 1930 in Fries, VA to the late Isaac and Fannie Moss, went home to be with her Lord on July 21, 2020 at the NHC Nursing Home in Sparta, TN. She fought a good fight and kept the faith until her work was done on this earth and God said "It is Finished". Clara lived and worked in Salisbury, MD for over 45 years before moving to Crossville, TN, after the death of her husband, Rev. Oscar W. Emerson in 2011. She worked as a caregiver for 20 years and also served beside her husband in the ministry for 55 years while pastoring several churches in the Delmarva area.
Clara was the youngest of five children and married Oscar Emerson, on March 27, 1948. God blessed them with 64 years of marriage, 3 children and 5 grandchildren. She leaves behind two daughters Wanda (David) McGraw from Crossville TN, and Sherri (Greg) Jones from Baltimore, MD, and one son Oscar "Bill" (Cheryl) Emerson, Jr from Chattanooga TN, and five wonderful grandchildren who loved their mom-mom dearly, Meredith and Billy Emerson, Benjamin, William and Cara Jones, and two step-grandchildren, Chandler and Sarah. She will also be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceeding her in death were her five siblings, Paul Moss, Hazel Burnette Wilson, James Moss, and Robert Moss.
Clara dedicated her life to God at an very early age and worked with her husband in the Church of God of Prophecy in Virginia and Maryland for many years. She loved playing the piano, singing and listening to good old gospel music, cooking, and enjoying time with family and friends.
Due to the COVID-19, there will not be a traditional funeral but a "Celebration of Her Life" when we are allowed to safely gather together again. Once we have a better understanding, we will announce the celebration date . The family will have a private gravesite service at Spring Hill Cemetary where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Arrangements made by Hood Funeral Home, Crossville, TN at www.hoodfuneralhome.com