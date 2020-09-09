Clarence D. Richardson
Westover - Clarence David Richardson, 78 departed this life on September 2, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born March 12, 1942, in Westover, he was the son of the late Phillip and Lena Mae Richardson.
He attended the public schools of Somerset County, going from elementary School in Westover to middle school and high school at Somerset Junior-Senior High School in Princess Anne. He had very fond memories of his days at Somerset and he looked forward to reunions with the Class of 1961 whether he was physically able to attend or not.
He was employed at Campbell Soup Company for over 30 years. After retiring from Campbell Soup, he started C.D. Trucking Company which he operated until his death.
During the latter part of his life, he struggled with lymphedema requiring his son, Melvin, to assist in transporting him to the doctor or hospital for regular treatments. Melvin says that despite his father's condition, "He seldom complained", instead, he always had a good sense of humor with endless stories and jokes about his sisters, brothers, fellow classmates, and worker.
Surviving are his wife, Geraldine Watson Richardson; five children: Marcus of Westover, Melvin of Temperanceville, VA, Michelle of Salisbury, Richard (Patricia) of Pocomoke and Gwendolyn Dashiell of Salisbury; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a sister Lena Mae Cropper, Westover, a brother, Earl S. Richardson of Salisbury; a 107-year-old paternal aunt, Lillie Ayres of Nassawadox, VA; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephew, cousins an in-laws and a host of extended family and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a grandson, Lessell Richardson; five sisters Mildred Relaford, Lillie Green, Cleona Watson, Doris Baines, and Gloria Goodman; six brothers, William Murray, Phillip, Jr., George, Carroll, Joseph and Harold Richardson.
Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 1pm at Green Acres, West Road, Salisbury with a viewing from 7-9 pm Friday, September 11, 2020, at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center. To offer condolences visit www.bennniesmithfuneralhome.com
