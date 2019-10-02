|
|
Clarence Greene
Jamaica, New York - Clarence G. Greene, 62, of Jamaica, New York, departed this life on Thursday, September 19, 2019 while at work.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Clarence was the son of Addie Greene and the late Clarence Greene. On September 19, 2019, he celebrated forty years of service at the U.S. Postal Service.
Funeral services were held at Macedonia A.M.E. Church, Accomac , with Rev. Andre' P. Jefferson officiating. Interment was in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley.
Clarence leaves fond memories in the hearts of his beloved mother, Addie, brother, Wayne, niece Michelle Sledge; nephew, Eddie Sledge; god-sister, Shawanna Francis and other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019