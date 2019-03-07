|
Clarence Kohlenberg
Seaford -
Clarence Michael "C.M." Kohlenberg, age 74, of Seaford passed away on February 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Salisbury, Maryland he was the son of Charlie and Norma Kohlenberg.
After graduating from Seaford High School. Commander Kohlenberg worked at DuPont's for a short period then proudly served in the United States Armed Forces for 34 years; 9 years in the United States Air Force and 25 years in the Unites States Navy. During that time, he graduated from the University of Nebraska and served in the Vietnam War. After retirement he owned and managed Mow-n-Trim lawn care service in Seaford.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Kohlenberg and 2 children, Charles Kohlenberg and his wife Ana and Kimberly Turman and her husband Danny; 9 grandchildren, Bradley Kohlenberg, Brett Kohlenberg, Alex Kohlenberg, Joshua Kohlenberg, Brittney Turman, Lauren Turman, Olivia Turman and Emma Turman; Several great grandchildren also survive him.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 300 N. Pine Street, Seaford, Delaware 19973. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the church. Reverend Rich Evans will officiate. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 7, 2019