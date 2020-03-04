Services
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Clarence "Eddie" Meyer


1924 - 2020
Clarence "Eddie" Meyer Obituary
Clarence "Eddie" Meyer

Salisbury - Eddie Meyer, 96, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born January 18, 1924 in Rochester, NY he was the son of the late Clarence H. and Eleanor Sprague Meyer.

Eddie graduated from Edison Technical High School in Rochester and while in the US Army ASTP program attended the University of Georgia and Florida. He was an honorary life member of the American Legion Wicomico Post 64. He held many positions within the organization and was dedicated to their baseball team for many years. He attended Faith Community Church. He retired from Montgomery Wards in 1986 after 37 years of service.

He is survived by a daughter, Carole Ann Knight of Hebron; son, Clarence E. Meyer, his daughters, Linda Selbert and Kathy Lee Doser, all of New York. He is also survived by his grandchildren and their families, Libby Gonzales, Terri Knight, Robin Cousins, Traci (Clyde) Church, Gary Allen Cousins, Tammi (Eddie) Calloway, Ronnie (Cindy) Knight, Toni (Rick) Dwyer, Angela (Rich) Emerson, Edward (Stephanie) Meyer, Joe (Lucin) Meyer, and Jacki (Bill) Meyer.

Eddie was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary Elizabeth Brown Meyer in 2004; two daughters, Mary Elizabeth Cousins and Eleanor Lillie Emerson; grandchildren, Brian Cousins, Eddie Cousins, William Emerson, and Dawn Trudeau; two brothers, Arthur and Wilbur Meyer; and his first wife, Jeanne Bader Meyer.

A funeral service will be held Friday at 2pm Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Eddie to the American Legion Post 64, 1109 American Legion Rd, Salisbury, MD 21801 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories with the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
