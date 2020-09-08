1/1
Clarence Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence Miller

Stockton - Clarence Miller, 71, of Stockton, MD, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 following an extended, illness at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. Born on January 1, 1949 in New Freedom, PA, he was the son of the late Rufus Miller and the late Marie Fisher Miller.

He worked for Weyerhaeuser for 23 years. He was involved with the Leitersburg Ruritan Club and was active in the Vineyard VDC for many years. Christmas was his favorite time of the year and he could be found in his front yard welcoming area children as Santa Claus. Spending time with his grandchildren was his greatest joy.

Clarence is survived by his wife of 28 years, Ione Miller; two daughters, Carrie Munson and her husband Jesse of Hagerstown, MD and Sara McCall, all of Hagerstown, MD; two sons; David McCall and his wife Eva of Bay City, OR and Doug McCall and his wife Hollie of Stockton, MD; four grandchildren, Parker Munson, Julia McCall, John McCall and Samantha McCall; one uncle, Milton Fisher; five brothers, Monroe (Judean), Marvin (Geraldine), Danny (Mary), Frank (Deb) Miller and Jimmy Miller; one sister, Katie Fischer (Bill) and many nephews and nieces.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, from 4PM to 6PM at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the Bethlehem Steltz Reform Church Cemetery, 5890 Steltz Road, Glen Rock, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, c/o David Hancock, 5543 Stockton Road, Stockton, MD 21864 or to Bethlehem Steltz, Reformed Church Cemetery, 5890 Steltz Road, Glen Rock, PA 17327.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.. 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851, assisted by J. J. Hartenstein Mortuary in New Freedom, PA. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holloway Funeral Home Pocomoke

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved