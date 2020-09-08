Clarence Miller
Stockton - Clarence Miller, 71, of Stockton, MD, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 following an extended, illness at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. Born on January 1, 1949 in New Freedom, PA, he was the son of the late Rufus Miller and the late Marie Fisher Miller.
He worked for Weyerhaeuser for 23 years. He was involved with the Leitersburg Ruritan Club and was active in the Vineyard VDC for many years. Christmas was his favorite time of the year and he could be found in his front yard welcoming area children as Santa Claus. Spending time with his grandchildren was his greatest joy.
Clarence is survived by his wife of 28 years, Ione Miller; two daughters, Carrie Munson and her husband Jesse of Hagerstown, MD and Sara McCall, all of Hagerstown, MD; two sons; David McCall and his wife Eva of Bay City, OR and Doug McCall and his wife Hollie of Stockton, MD; four grandchildren, Parker Munson, Julia McCall, John McCall and Samantha McCall; one uncle, Milton Fisher; five brothers, Monroe (Judean), Marvin (Geraldine), Danny (Mary), Frank (Deb) Miller and Jimmy Miller; one sister, Katie Fischer (Bill) and many nephews and nieces.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, from 4PM to 6PM at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the Bethlehem Steltz Reform Church Cemetery, 5890 Steltz Road, Glen Rock, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, c/o David Hancock, 5543 Stockton Road, Stockton, MD 21864 or to Bethlehem Steltz, Reformed Church Cemetery, 5890 Steltz Road, Glen Rock, PA 17327.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.. 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851, assisted by J. J. Hartenstein Mortuary in New Freedom, PA. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com
.