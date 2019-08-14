|
Clarence Pritchard McKinley
Bivalve - Clarence Pritchard "Mac" McKinley, 86, of Bivalve Maryland, passed suddenly on Sunday August 11, 2019 at his condominium in Ocean City, Maryland. Born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on November 19, 1932, he was the son of the late Carl William and Mary Lucille McKinley. Clarence "Mac", a graduate of Washington Irving High School, earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from West Virginia University in Morgantown where he met Eunice, his loving wife of 62 years. Between 1959 and 1967 he accepted several National Science Foundation fellowships. In addition, in 1959, he was honored by the Greater Washington D.C. area, Joint Board of Science Education, when he received the Science Teacher of the Year Award. These enhanced his educational experiences and the success he found in his career as an educator and administrator in public education. He served eight years in the classroom as a science and physics teacher in Oxon Hill, Prince George's County. He continued the next twenty-two years of his career as Supervisor of Instruction for Mathematics and Science in the Wicomico County school system. Clarence was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church and the Benevolent Order of Elks, as well as an active member in his Salisbury and Ocean City communities. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling, researching his family tree, completing home improvement projects, following West Virginia Mountaineer sports, and especially spending time with his beloved wife and family.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Eunice Hatfield McKinley; two sons, Steven Carl McKinley (Carol) of Ocean City, New Jersey and Mark Hatfield McKinley (Sherry) of Greenwich, New York; and daughter, Ann McKinley Sann (Mark) of Bivalve Maryland, as well as 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by his brothers, Thurman Carl and William Dennis McKinley.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thursday August 15, 2019 at the Holloway Funeral Home. A service will follow the viewing.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 14, 2019