Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence McKinley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Pritchard McKinley


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Pritchard McKinley Obituary
Clarence Pritchard McKinley

Bivalve - Clarence Pritchard "Mac" McKinley, 86, of Bivalve Maryland, passed suddenly on Sunday August 11, 2019 at his condominium in Ocean City, Maryland. Born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on November 19, 1932, he was the son of the late Carl William and Mary Lucille McKinley. Clarence "Mac", a graduate of Washington Irving High School, earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from West Virginia University in Morgantown where he met Eunice, his loving wife of 62 years. Between 1959 and 1967 he accepted several National Science Foundation fellowships. In addition, in 1959, he was honored by the Greater Washington D.C. area, Joint Board of Science Education, when he received the Science Teacher of the Year Award. These enhanced his educational experiences and the success he found in his career as an educator and administrator in public education. He served eight years in the classroom as a science and physics teacher in Oxon Hill, Prince George's County. He continued the next twenty-two years of his career as Supervisor of Instruction for Mathematics and Science in the Wicomico County school system. Clarence was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church and the Benevolent Order of Elks, as well as an active member in his Salisbury and Ocean City communities. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling, researching his family tree, completing home improvement projects, following West Virginia Mountaineer sports, and especially spending time with his beloved wife and family.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Eunice Hatfield McKinley; two sons, Steven Carl McKinley (Carol) of Ocean City, New Jersey and Mark Hatfield McKinley (Sherry) of Greenwich, New York; and daughter, Ann McKinley Sann (Mark) of Bivalve Maryland, as well as 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by his brothers, Thurman Carl and William Dennis McKinley.

A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thursday August 15, 2019 at the Holloway Funeral Home. A service will follow the viewing.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now