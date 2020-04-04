|
Clary M. Jackson
Clary Moore Jackson, 68, died on April 3, 2020 at Stansell House (Coastal Hospice) in Ocean Pines as the result of a stroke suffered in February. She had previously been diagnosed with Alzheimer's-related dementia in 2015.
Mrs. Jackson was born on May 11, 1951 in Salisbury, to Marshall Whitfield Moore and Ruth Baldwin Moore. She attended the Campus Demonstration School at Salisbury State Teachers College before graduating from James M. Bennett High School in 1969. From there, she went onto Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) before transferring to Salisbury University from which she graduated in 1973.
Clary became a school teacher, first at Buckingham Elementary School in Berlin and later at the Salisbury School, Salisbury Middle School, Wicomico Middle School, Westside Intermediate School, and Pemberton Elementary School. While a teacher, she earned a master's degree in reading at Salisbury University in 1991 and became a reading specialist. During holiday seasons, she worked at Kuhn's Jewelers in downtown Salisbury.
As a child, Clary spent many summers at the Moore family cottage on Brannock Bay in the Neck District of Dorchester County. She enjoyed being on the water, although she later said that her constant exposure to crabbing and fishing made her dislike seafood. Nevertheless, Clary was a skillful cook. More importantly, she was an energetic and outgoing woman who exuded good cheer, wit, and humor with everyone she met. Clary also enjoyed running, walking, and sailing. Throughout the years, she stayed in contact with many of her college friends, often having "girls' weekends" at Brannock Bay.
For over a year before her death, she became close friends with her daytime companion Wendi Dashiell Ward, who took her shopping, to dental and doctors' appointments, and to lunch in Salisbury and environs.
Clary previously served as a board member for the Life Crisis Center and for the Salisbury School. She was once a volunteer for Coastal Hospice.
Clary is survived by her husband, W. Newton Jackson, III, whom she married in 1991, a daughter, Lauren Holland Duffy, and a son, Devin Burnett Holland, (Shannon) of Berlin, as well as granddaughters Alana Duffy, Ava Holland, and Lila Holland, and a grandson Carter Duffy. She is also survived by her stepdaughters Jennifer L. Jackson of Alexandria, Virginia and Kate C. Jackson of Irving, Texas, and a brother David W. Moore of Salisbury. Another brother, Marshall B. Moore, died in 2010.
Interment at Spedden Cemetery in Dorchester County will be private due to the current Wuhan Virus crisis. A memorial service will take place at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury on a later date.
Clary received extraordinary care from the staff at Stansell House. The family gives special thanks to Pam Watroba, Cindy Elliott, Sarda Hudson, and all the others who comforted her.
Donations in Clary's memory may be made to Coastal Hospice. P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Maryland 21802.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020