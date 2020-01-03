|
|
Claudia J. Bramble
Delmar - Claudia J. Bramble, 67, of Delmar, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at PRMC in Salisbury, Maryland after a courageous fight with cancer.
She was born on December 7, 1952 in Staten Island, NY, a daughter of the late William and Hazel Humphries.
Claudia graduated from Delmar High School with the class of 1970. In her younger days she worked for Continental Service Co and quickly worked her way up to Vice President. Once the business closed she moved on to work for Trissel Accounting in Salisbury. She then took a position working in the accounting department at Mallard Landing, from where she retired after several years. She loved the outdoors and in her free time could be found camping, surf-fishing, spending days at the beach or working in her garden. She also enjoyed playing bingo at the Delmar with her group of Delmar friends. She will be remembered as a strong-willed, loving wife and mother, wonderful cook and one who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Paul M. Bramble, Jr.; a son, Paul M. Bramble, III and his wife Shari of Oklahoma City; sisters-in-law, Delores James and Paulette Bramble, both of Laurel; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Virginia Nichols and Carol Ann Kelly.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Bill Goslee will officiate. Interment will follow the service in St. Stephen's Cemetery Park in Delmar.
In memory of Mrs. Bramble, contributions may be sent to the by visiting https://donate3.cancer.org/.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020