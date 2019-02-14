|
|
Claudia Savage Greene
Chincoteague, VA - passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2019 at her residence. Born on December 8, 1945 at Chincoteague, VA. She was the daughter of the late, Claude and Florence Hill Savage. She was a gift shop clerk for Blue Crab Bay Company for many years and then retired. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #159.
Her survivors include her loving husband, Harvey R. Greene, and one niece, Kathryn Holman of Eagle Lake, FL. She was predeceased by her two sons, William Nicholas Patrick McAdam and Sean Joseph McAdam.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Fox & Holston Funeral Home, Chincoteague, VA at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Daisey Cemetery, Chincoteague, VA with the Rev. Maury Enright officiating.
A reception will be held at the American Legion #159, Chincoteague, VA following the interment.
Memorial contributions can be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, 25379 Lankford Hwy, Suite A, Onley, VA 23418.
Local arrangements by Fox & Holston Funeral Home, Chincoteague, VA
Condolences can be made at www.foxfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 14, 2019