Clayton P. Pilchard Obituary
Clayton P. Pilchard

Salisbury - Clayton P. Pilchard, 75, of Salisbury, MD passed in the company of family on February 26, 2020. He was born March 5, 1944 in Pocomoke City, MD to his late parents Clayton and Pearl Pilchard. He was the husband of 58 years to Barbara L. Pilchard.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 8, 2020 from 1:00PM-4:00PM at the Elks Lodge, 401 Church Hill Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21804. Military honors and remembrance will be held at 2:00PM.

For full obituary, www.HollowayFH.com
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
