Cleo LambertWillards - Cleo Marvin Lambert, 88 of Willards, MD went home to be with the lord on November 25, 2020. Cleo was born on March 20, 1932 in Zigler, WV, the beloved son of the late Leslie B. Lambert and Evelyn Smith Lambert. He grew up and went to school in Franklin, WV.Cleo moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland in the early 1950's where he worked a few different jobs with family and then he began his poultry career starting at Otis Esham's Hatchery and retired from Perdue Farms Inc.Cleo was a hardworking, loving family man that enjoyed life. Always joking around, full of smiles and laughs and never seen a stranger. He loved being with family and friends at social gatherings and watching the kids having fun. Cleo loved to travel and visit family, especially back home to the mountains of West Virginia. He enjoyed listening to bluegrass and gospel music. He enjoyed helping others and cutting grass for neighbors and friends after retirement. He attended St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Laurel, DE and loved his church family.Cleo is survived by his loving wife, Anabelle Lambert and children, Dallis Lambert (Debbie), Bonnie Lambert Webster Riley (Quint), David Lambert, George Stevenson, Brenda Stevenson Reed (Bobby) Henry Stevenson, Beverly Stevenson Sigai, Sharon Stevenson Somers (Billy) and Christopher Stevenson, 19 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren and 7 siblings, Virgina White, Dale Lambert, Richard Lambert, Madeline Hoover, Mary Jane Santelli and their families whom adored and loves him, half-brother and half-sister Gary McKinney and Nancy Green. He also has 7 sister-in-law's and 3 brother-in-law's and their families who loved him very much. Beside Cleo's parents, he was preceded in death by 5 siblings, Flossie, Rachel, Howard, Jerry and Doris.Cleo's favorite saying was "The old man from the mountains says, "Howdy!"A private funeral service will be held on December 9th, 2020 at 11 am at Holloway Funeral Home located at 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury, MD 21804. A public visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Burial will take place at SpringHill Memory Gardens located in Hebron, MD.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Paul's United Methodist Church 32827 Old Stage Rd, Laurel, DE 19956.