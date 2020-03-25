Resources
Clifford "Cliff" Foskey Sr.

Clifford "Cliff" Foskey Sr. Obituary
Clifford "Cliff" Foskey, Sr.

Hebron - Clifford "Cliff" L. Foskey, Sr., 89, of Hebron, died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 1, 1930 in Delaware.

A celebration of Cliff's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Ave, Berlin, MD 21811. To read the full obituary or send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
