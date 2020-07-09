Clifton Milbourne

Clifton MilbourneSnow Hill - Clifton J. Milbourne, 70, of Snow Hill, Maryland, departed this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his residence.Born in Snow Hill, Maryland, Clifton was the son of Mildred Milbourne and the late Luther Milbourne, Sr. He was affectionately known as "Click" by his family and friends. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and proudly served his country.Private graveside services will be held on Saturday at 1PM from Mt. Wesley U. M. Church Cemetery, Snow Hill, Maryland with Rev. Brenda Peterson officiating.Click leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Pamela Milbourne; mother, Mildred Milbourne; daughter, Shelly Milbourne; two brothers, Oliver Milbourne and Luther Milbourne, Jr.; one sister, Maria Purnell; one aunt, Beulah Massadin; two uncles, Robert Purnell and Barley Purnell; four stepchildren, Shawn Williams, Markysha Williams, Rodney Ballard, and Lanette Murphy; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carmela Milbourne; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends,Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.