Cody Tanner
Laurel - Cody Job Tanner, age 25, of Laurel, Delaware passed away at Atlantic Shores Hospital in Berlin on November 28, 2019.
Cody was born in Coral Springs, Fla. A son of James Tanner and Terri Tanner of Laurel.
Cody worked in construction for Loretta Webb Mason. He loved skateboarding, all sports and played football for the Delmar Wildcats. He loved his church 3C USA in Delmar. The most important thing in his life was the love for his son, Gunnar Wiltbank.
Cody is survived by his parents James and Terri Tanner of Laurel. His brothers, Jordan of Delmar, Austin of FLA., Brian of Salisbury, David and Josh Tanner of Florida. He is also survived by an uncle Dean Pierson (Donna) his nieces and nephews, Blake, Jacquelyne, Matthew Pierson and Aaliyah and Brian Tanner. The mother of his child, Alexis Wiltbank.
A celebration of his life will be held at 3C USA church 38238 Old Stage Road Delmar, DE 19940 on Sunday December 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm, a visitation will be held from 1:30 pm- 2:00 pm. The Pastor Mike Rittenhouse will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, DE.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019