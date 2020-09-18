1/1
Connie Lupean
Connie Lupean

Salisbury - Mrs. Connie Lupean of Salisbury passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born in 1930 in Chautauqua County, NY and attended Fredonia High School where she met her husband, Norman Lupean. After graduation, they moved to Ithaca, NY so Norman could attend Cornell University. While Norman attended classes and got his degree, Connie worked at the university's alumni office to support the newlyweds. After graduation and a few more moves, his career took the family to Belfast, Maine and NW Arkansas. In 1970, when Norman was hired by Frank Perdue to develop a breeding program and create the Oven Stuffer Roaster, the family moved to Salisbury.

Connie was an avid gardener and President of the Four Season's garden club where she was a member for many years. She took part in many gardening shows, helped decorate Poplar Hill Mansion for tours during the holidays, and used her talents to decorate all the Mulligans Restaurants. Also, she contributed to the planning and planting of a flower garden at The Ward Museum and an herb garden in the Salisbury Zoo.

Many Salisbury locals will remember her gift shop, The Cotton Patch, which she co-owned with Madelene Perdue. It was a popular place for bridal registries and gift shopping of all kinds.

She is survived by her two children; Mark Lupean and Donna Rommel, five grandchildren; Sam Lupean, Jackie Lupean, Ryan Frene, Shaun Frene, and Erika Rommel and seven great grandchildren.

Connie made numerous good friends wherever she went. Her loving nature and kind spirit will be truly missed.

A small family service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Wicomico Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Norman.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com




Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
