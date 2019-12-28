|
|
Constance Lowman
Salisbury - On Friday, December 27, 2019, Constance Montiese Lowman, loving wife and mother, entered into eternal life at the age of 85. Connie was born on October 19, 1934 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles, and her mother, Lillian, and a daughter, Catherine. She was the devoted wife to Omar Lowman for 66 years and together they raised four children. Other than her husband, Omar, she is survived by two daughters, Holly M. Lankford (Edward) of Hummelstown, PA; Lynda D. Morehead (John) of Hanover, PA; and a son, John E. Lowman (Greg) of Baltimore, MD. Connie was an amazing grandmother (Mamaw) to six grandchildren: Catherine (Cate) Scholles, Van Hare, Mark Lankford, Grace Lankford, Daniel Lankford, and Paul Lankford. She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren: Emma, Jake, Lillian, and David.
Connie was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury, MD; and throughout her Christian life served in many ways. She was employed as a secretary most of her adult life and retired from the Wicomico County Board of Education in 1996. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, crafting, camping, and time with her friends and family. Connie was an avid Nationals fan and greatly enjoyed the 2019 World Series.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 3, 2019, at the Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 10:30am at Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 112 High Street, Salisbury, MD 21801 or to Lower Shore Parkinson's Group, 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please share condolences with the family at hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019