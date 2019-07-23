|
|
Constance (Birckhead) Martin
SALISBURY - Salisbury, MD-Constance Mae (Birckhead) Martin, 92 of Salisbury, MD peacefully departed this life surrounded by her family Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Independence Court Assisted Living in Hyattsville, MD.
Born in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late William T. Birckhead and Anna Mae Dashiell Birckhead.
Connie graduated from the former Salisbury Colored High School in 1943. Later, she graduated from Morgan State College in 1948 and began her teaching career back at Salisbury High School; teaching English, Civics and Journalism from 1948-1964.
She and her former husband, Calvin Martin, moved to Washington, D.C, where she continued her teaching career at several schools: Douglas Jr. High, Pomonkey High in Pomonkey, MD, Eastern High and Kramer Jr. High School, where she retired from in 1986.
Connie completed advanced studies at Catholic University, University of Maryland and earned a Master of Arts Degree at the former Federal City College, now University of District of Columbia.
She always had a love for teaching, enjoyed her community involvement in various organizations, volunteering and being active in church functions. Her greatest asset was her love for family and friends.
Connie was a member of Wesley Temple United Methodist Church, where she served on the Hospitality Committee, Senior Choir and member of the United Methodist Women.
She is survived by her loving nieces: Carolyn Dawes, Sharon Robinson, Ramona Wiggins, Brigadier General Janeen L. (Craig) Birckhead Morton, Nicolle (Millard) Thompson; a nephew: Lewis C. (Norma) Birckhead, Jr.; two sister-in-laws: Alice Birckhead and Fannie Birckhead; a devoted cousin, Wanda Downes; godson: Timothy Gladden; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to her parents, her sisters: Viola B. Robinson, Minta Ann
Wiggins, brothers: William T. Birckhead and Lewis Charles Birckhead, niece Dr. Phyllis Ann Birckhead, and nephew, Calvin Dawes, all preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 pm, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Wesley Temple United Methodist Church, 1322 West Road, Salisbury, MD, where friends may view one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the Green Acres Cemetery.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Salisbury, MD.
Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 23, 2019