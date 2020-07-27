CONSTANCE PETERSON
SEAFORD -
Constance Lee Carmean Peterson, known to all as Connie, age 83, wife of the late Richard C. Peterson of Seaford, DE, passed away July 23, 2020 at Loftland Park Center.
Connie was born in Millsboro, DE on January 3, 1937 to the late Oscar J. Carmean and Helen Donaway Carmean. She graduated from Laurel High School where she was proud to be a Bulldog and remained an active member of the Laurel Alumni Association. Connie kept in close contact with many of her 1954 classmates, especially her life-long friend, Sug Whaley. She graduated from nursing school in 1957, served 48 years as a Registered Nurse, mostly in geriatrics, retiring from Genesis Seaford Center. She always put the care of others before herself, be it her patients or her family. For as many years as her hands allowed, Connie enjoyed counted cross stitch and knitting. Bingo was also a favorite. She enjoyed dancing in her day and would reminisce about doing the jitterbug. Connie loved listening to music and attending concerts, Huey Lewis was her all-time favorite, and still carried the most recent ticket stub in her wallet from 2016. In years of late, you could find her in her puzzle room pondering the pieces of a jigsaw, reading a book she just couldn't put down, completing a word search/crossword puzzle, or gazing outside from her picture window keeping a watchful eye on the neighborhood. Flowers of any kind put a smile on her face, especially lilies. She cherished cards and mementos from friends and family. Rest assured, if you sent her something in the past, she still had the card!
Connie fought hard to remain independent, despite her physical limitations, until just recently. Her resilience is to be admired. Connie will be fondly remembered as a devoted and loving mom, nana, sister, aunt, friend, and nurse.
She is survived by son, Blair Macklin (Cheryl) of Laurel, DE, daughter, Becky Peterson, of Seaford, DE, step-daughter, Barbara Peterson, of Seaford, DE, with whom she had a special bond and always called her daughter, step-daughter, Brenda Crossman (Jack), of Seaford, DE, 2 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 9 step-great-grandchildren, sister, Elaine Davis (Lee) of Chincoteague, VA, brothers, Jay Carmean (Carolyn) of Selbyville, DE and Greg Carmean (Leah) of Ruskin, FL. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, close friends, and her grouchy cat, Mya, whom only she could love.
A memorial service will be held 7 pm Thursday, July 30 at Cranston Funeral Home, Shipley Street, Seaford, with visitation at 6 pm.
Contributions may be made to the Laurel Alumni Scholarship Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 382, Laurel, DE 19956.
.