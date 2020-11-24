Constantine (Gus) Anthony
Berlin - Constantine Anton (Gus) Anthony, age 97, was born in Cumberland, MD, June 18, 1923. He is the son of the late Anton Constantine Anthony and Alexandra Caramichalis (Mitchell) Anthony. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Patricia Boyce Anthony, four children. Ronald Anthony and his wife Anne and their 2 sons, Michael Anthony and his wife Jessica and Nicholas Anthony. Alexandra Hall and her husband Dr. Michael Hall and their 2 children Alexander Hall and Stephanie Autry and her husband Jackson Autry, great grandchildren Wyatt and Savannah. Byron Anthony and his wife Jill and their 3 children; Gabrielle, Philip, and Dimitri Anthony and, Angela Rauscher and her husband John Rauscher.
Gus graduated from Alleghany High School in 1941 and enlisted in the army that fall. He served until October of 1946 and was later recalled in 1951 for the Korean War and served as an Aircraft Performance Engineer aboard B-36 airplanes. He separated in 1959 after 18 years of service as Strategic Air Command (SAC) Captain. He proudly served during WWII and the Korean War.
Involved with franchised Tastee Freeze, he built a chain of 52 restaurants in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. He served as president and later chairman for 4 years in the Virginia Restaurant Association.
Active in civic affairs, he served as president of the Peter Derzis Chapter # 436 of the Order of AHEPA in Washington D.C and founded the Constantine Anthony AHEPA Chapter # 511 in Ocean City Maryland.
He founded and Served as president of the Atlantic National Bank (Later sold to BB&T) of Ocean City in 1974 and also served as chairman of their executive board for 22 years.
He was one of the founding members of the Ocean City Today newspaper. Constantine served many years with various church Parish Council's and served twice as President at St. Katherines Greek Orthodox Church in Falls Church, VA. He also served twice as president of the parish council of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean City Md. He was appointed for 2 years to Governor William Donald Schaefer's Judicial Selection committee. He received the highest non clerical award of the Greek Orthodox Church when he became in Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. He became a member of the leadership 100. He was fluent in Greek and English, he enjoyed boating, tennis, computers, amateur radio, coin collecting and photography.
A funeral service will be held on Friday November 27th 2020 11:00 a.m. at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church 8805 Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Rev. Chris Wallace and Rev. Dean Morales will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Seating will be limited; facemasks and social distancing are required due to Covid restrictions. Interment with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church 8805 Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842 or to St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church 2100 NW 51st St, Boca Raton, FL 33431. Constantine Anthony AHEPA Chapter # 511, 8805 Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842. AHEPA Chapter #487, 2100 NW 51st Street BOCA RATON, FL 33431. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage funeral home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com
.