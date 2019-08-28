Services
Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Harborton United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Cora Angle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cora Angle


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cora Angle Obituary
Cora Angle

Harborton - Cora Parks Angle, 93, wife of the late Charles H. Angle and a resident of Harborton, VA, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at her daughter's home. A native of Tangier, VA, she was the daughter of the late Henry L. Parks and the late Mary Berlie Pruitt Parks. She was a member of Harborton United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Charlene Angle Smith and her husband, George, of Craddockville; three grandsons, Norris Angle, Scott Smith, and Shane Smith and his wife, Kady; and a great granddaughter, Cheyenne Smith. She was predeceased by a son, Hayes Lee Angle and his wife, Sharon; a sister, Nettie Parks Jenkins; and a brother, Charlie Chance Parks.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 1:30 PM at Harborton United Methodist Church with Pastor Kendra Powell officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Lawn Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Harborton United Methodist Church, Attn: Mary Ellen Belote, P.O. Box 43, Harborton, VA 23389.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
Download Now