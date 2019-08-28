|
Cora Angle
Harborton - Cora Parks Angle, 93, wife of the late Charles H. Angle and a resident of Harborton, VA, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at her daughter's home. A native of Tangier, VA, she was the daughter of the late Henry L. Parks and the late Mary Berlie Pruitt Parks. She was a member of Harborton United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Charlene Angle Smith and her husband, George, of Craddockville; three grandsons, Norris Angle, Scott Smith, and Shane Smith and his wife, Kady; and a great granddaughter, Cheyenne Smith. She was predeceased by a son, Hayes Lee Angle and his wife, Sharon; a sister, Nettie Parks Jenkins; and a brother, Charlie Chance Parks.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 1:30 PM at Harborton United Methodist Church with Pastor Kendra Powell officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Lawn Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Harborton United Methodist Church, Attn: Mary Ellen Belote, P.O. Box 43, Harborton, VA 23389.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 28, 2019