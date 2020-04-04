|
Cora Elizabeth Causey Haight
Salisbury - Cora Elizabeth Causey Haight 78, of Poughkeepsie NY, passed away on Tuesday March 31, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Hospital. Cora was born on September 17, 1941 in Salisbury, MD to the late Larry J. Causey Sr. and Kathryn (Willis) Causey.
Cora was a local wildfowl artist that specialized in acrylics on wearable canvases. In her heyday it was not uncommon to see her creations anywhere from the Eastern Shore to California. Cora was a loving wife, mother and grandmother that loved spending time with her family. She was also an active member of the Mount Hermon United Methodist Church.
Cora is survived by her son Charles E. Haight III and his wife Karen Tobias of Poughquag NY; grandson Charles E. Haight IV and Sister-in-law Charlotte Causey. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 62 years and love of her life Charles Haight Jr who died in 2019; her daughter Denise Marie Nelson; three brothers, Larry J. Causey Jr, Edgar W. Causey and John W. Causey; two sisters, Norma C. Brown and Kathryn Taylor.
Cremation has taken place. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to hold a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020