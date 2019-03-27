|
Courtaja Duncan
Pocomoke - Courtaja A. Duncan, 19, of Pocomoke, departed this life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Born in Nassawadox, Virginia, Courtaja was the daughter of Courtney Duncan and Patricia Thomas Duncan. She was lovingly known as "Taja" by her family and friends. Courtaja was a student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore studying Criminal Justice.
Funeral services were held at Nandua High School, Onley, on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Interment was in New Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery, Painter.
Taja leaves to mourn: her mother, Patricia Duncan; father, Courtney Duncan; seven brothers, Kentrell Street, Kwame Thomas, Courtney Duncan, Jr., Kamron Thomas, Colby Duncan; Aaron Jones and Alonzo Duncan; one sister, Alyna Jones; grandparents, John and Effie Thomas, Barbara Williams and Clifton and Yvette Morris; godmother, Chakira Handy, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2019