Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for Courtaja Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Courtaja Duncan


1999 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Courtaja Duncan Obituary
Courtaja Duncan

Pocomoke - Courtaja A. Duncan, 19, of Pocomoke, departed this life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Born in Nassawadox, Virginia, Courtaja was the daughter of Courtney Duncan and Patricia Thomas Duncan. She was lovingly known as "Taja" by her family and friends. Courtaja was a student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore studying Criminal Justice.

Funeral services were held at Nandua High School, Onley, on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Interment was in New Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery, Painter.

Taja leaves to mourn: her mother, Patricia Duncan; father, Courtney Duncan; seven brothers, Kentrell Street, Kwame Thomas, Courtney Duncan, Jr., Kamron Thomas, Colby Duncan; Aaron Jones and Alonzo Duncan; one sister, Alyna Jones; grandparents, John and Effie Thomas, Barbara Williams and Clifton and Yvette Morris; godmother, Chakira Handy, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now