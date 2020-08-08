Cradoc A. "Doc" MildonSharptown - Cradoc A. "Doc" Mildon, 80, of Sharptown, passed on August 5, 2020 in the company of family. He was born on March 13, 1940 in Princess Anne, MD to his late parents, Cradoc and Vivian Mildon. He was the husband of the late Virginia Bradley Mildon.Doc graduated from Washington High School. During his high school years, he was an athlete on the soccer and track teams. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the US Army serving for numerous years during the Vietnam War. Returning to the Eastern Shore, Doc followed in his father's footsteps as a skilled electrician. Early in his career, he worked several jobs, including helping build the Bohnak Mobile Home Park. Using his experience, he became a lineman with C&P Telephone, whom was later acquired by Verizon. During his tenure, Doc was one of the first technicians to install a fiber optic line on the Eastern Shore. He retired from C&P Telephone after 37 years of service.Outside of his career, he was a lifelong collector of model trains, a member of the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department, Sharptown American Legion, Salisbury Moose, and American Railroad Association. Doc also enjoyed coaching soccer and tending to his garden. He was also member of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in Sharptown.Doc is survived by his children, Joe "JM" Mildon and Tanya Mildon; grandchildren, Morgan, Melody, Skylar, Wayne, Tanner, Colby; 6 great-grandchildren; step-sons, Mike (Joann) Bradley, Craig (Cindy) Bradley, Keith (Lisa) Bradley; step-grandchildren, Lisa, Melanie, Mike, Kim, Troy, Justin, Danielle, Jessica; 12 step-great-grandchildren; close friend, Keith Eskridge; and numerous other family members and friends. In addition to his wife, Virginia, he is preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Phippin; and son-in-law, Wayne Holden.Services will be held on Wednesday, August 12 with Visitation from 9-10AM and a Funeral Service at 10AM. Interment will take place immediately following at Riverton Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Rev. David Bennett. There will be a gathering for fellowship afterwards.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.