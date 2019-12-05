|
Cristy Ann Rybacki
Salisbury - On Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, Cristy Ann Rybacki, 65, of Salisbury, MD, passed peacefully while asleep in her home with family after a three-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Steven Rybacki, son, Brian Rybacki of Salisbury, MD, daughter, Jessica Dixon and son-in-law, Jeremy Dixon of Overland Park, KS, daughter, Kelly Hackett and son-in-law, Joshua Hackett of Washington, DC and five grandchildren, Cameron, Brooke, Brandon, Dani and Charlotte. She is also survived by her father, James Watto, sister, Elizabeth Stauffer and husband, David Stauffer, sister, Donna Rodgers and husband, Ronald Rodgers, all of Elizabethtown, PA. Cristy looked forward to the day when she would be reunited with her mother in Heaven.
Daughter of James and Miriam Watto, Cristy was born in Marietta, Pennsylvania on October 15, 1954. After attending Donegal High School, where she played in the band and joined the tennis team, Cristy went to work in Lancaster, PA, where she met Steven and he quickly fell for her pretty blue eyes, long blonde hair and most importantly, her kind heart, spirited personality and sense of humor.
After starting married life in 1975 in Columbus, Ohio, Steven and Cristy welcomed Brian and Jessica in the following years. Being a mother came naturally to Cristy. Her patience, devotion to family, all-encompassing love and compassion continued to blossom when they moved to Salisbury, MD in 1985. After Kelly was born, Cristy continued her devotion to family, immersing herself in school activities, sporting events, church committees, music lessons, never missing a chance to bring cupcakes to a classroom or playing the piano in a Sunday School class. Her grandchildren held a special place in her heart, making her proud to be "Gran" and "Mom-Mom". Always hardworking and focused, Cristy went on to continue her college education, at Salisbury University, graduating first in her social work class and delivering the commencement speech, where she reminded everyone in attendance that "life is a dance, you learn as you go".
After already touching lives with her innate gift of conflict resolution and bringing people together, Cristy held numerous positions in the social work field, most recently with the Department of Juvenile Services, where she excelled at helping youth in challenging situations, so much so, that she was awarded the Employee of the Year award for her tireless efforts with challenging caseloads. Cristy remained in this position until weeks before her passing.
Above all, the things she held closest were her steadfast faith, devotion to family and generosity. As a testament to her selflessness, she only ever asked for prayers throughout her battle. Her family and those who knew her will forever be inspired by her kind heart, wonderful sense of humor, sound advice and everlasting love.
A memorial service to celebrate Cristy's triumphant life will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Bethesda United Methodist Church in Salisbury, MD. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 P.M., followed by the service. In lieu of flowers, Cristy would be pleased with donations to Bethesda United Methodist Church or the Wicomico County Humane Society.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019