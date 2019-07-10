Services
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
(302) 875-3637
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
Crystal H. Lowe

Crystal H. Lowe Obituary
Crystal H. Lowe

Laurel - Crystal H. Lowe, age 59, of Laurel, Delaware passed away on July 8, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.

Crystal is survived by her sons, Adam Lowe and Christian Lowe of Laurel. Her brother Cecil Hastings of Wyoming, DE.

A memorial service will be held at the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, DE on Sunday July 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Her son Christian Lowe will officiate the service. Interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019
