Crystal H. Lowe
Laurel - Crystal H. Lowe, age 59, of Laurel, Delaware passed away on July 8, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.
Crystal is survived by her sons, Adam Lowe and Christian Lowe of Laurel. Her brother Cecil Hastings of Wyoming, DE.
A memorial service will be held at the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, DE on Sunday July 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Her son Christian Lowe will officiate the service. Interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019