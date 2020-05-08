Services
Crystal Perkins Obituary
Virginia Beach - Crystal L. Perkins, 38, of Virginia Beach, formerly of the Shore, departed this life after a brief illness on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Chesapeake, Virginia in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Born in Nassawadox, Virginia, Crystal was the daughter of Gladys A. Perkins and the late Nelson L. Perkins. She was employed at Senior Corp Home Health Care Services in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Private graveside services were held at the Living Word of Deliverance Cemetery, in Parksley, with Rev. Tamela P. Wise officiating.

Crystal leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Ja"Keem Perkins and Ja'Keria Strand; mother, Gladys Perkins; brothers, Anthony Thomas, Wilbur Thomas, Angelo Perkins, and Nelson Williams; sister, Tanya Coston; seven nephews; six nieces; and a host of other uncles, aunts, other relatives and best friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from May 8 to May 13, 2020
