Curtis Edward Shockley
Curtis Edward Shockley

Snow Hill - Curtis Edward Shockley, 91, of Snow Hill, passed on Monday, November 16, 2020. Born on August 12, 1929 in Snow Hill, MD, he was the son of the late Edward Shockley and the late Maude T. Shockley.

Curtis was the first No-till Farmer in Worcester County. He was a waterman. Also, he served as a director in Federal Land Bank, the First National Bank of Snow Hill and the Farmer Home Administration; he was a board member of Worcester Soil Conservation. He spent his free time volunteering in the Oncology Department at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional and he also recorded precipitation amounts and temperature for the National Weather Service for over 50 years. Curtis loved to stay busy cutting grass and spraying weeds. He also loved his Harley Davidson and still owns one to this day.

Curtis is survived by two sons, Robert E. Shockley (Wanda L. Shockley) of Snow Hill, MD, Mark Steven Shockley of Snow Hill, MD; daughter, Cathy Shockley of Salisbury, MD; granddaughter, Heather Welch (Jason Welch); great-granddaughter, Haylee Welch; great-grandson, Noah Welch and several nieces and nephews.

Curtis was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Jane Shockley; son, Bruce C. Shockley and several sister and brother in laws.

Bob Skeeter and Curtis are the last surviving male members of the Snow Hill High School class of 1946.

Services will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11am at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury Md with a visitation an hour prior. Rev. Ken Elligson will officiate. Interment will take place at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Snow Hill Md.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Zion church

Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.HollowayFH.com.






Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
