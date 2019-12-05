Services
Cynthia A. Somers

Parsonsburg - Cynthia Ann Somers, 67, of here passed away at Coastal Hospice by the Lake on Saturday, November 16, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Born May 15, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Betty (Moore) Renshaw. Cindy retired after working as a nurse for 45 years. She was a member of the Delmar V.F.W., American Legion Post 64, and the Salisbury Moose Lodge. Her favorite past time was playing bingo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Somers, Jr. (2016) and sister, Sue Mowbray.

Cindy is survived by her children, James Somers and his wife Crystal of Salisbury, and Frances "Leeann" Evans and her husband Brian of Parsonsburg, brothers Phillip and John Renshaw, nine grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 P.M. at American Legion Post 64, 1109 American Legion Rd. in Salisbury, MD. Arrangements were in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
