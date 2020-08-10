Cynthia Anne (Brown) Jones
1956 - 2020
Cynthia Anne (Brown) Jones, 64, affectionately known as "Bubbles or Cindy", died on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Advent Health East Orlando Hospital. She was the daughter of Betty Ann (Brown) Dewdney and the late Matthew Wilmore Gunther. She was raised in Sharptown (San Domingo), Maryland.
A private service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Good Life Funeral Home & Cremation in Orlando, Florida, where services are entrusted.
for additional information.