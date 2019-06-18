Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Wicomico Memorial Park
721 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
Cynthia Lynn King Obituary
Cynthia Lynn King

Roanoke - Cindy, 65, of Roanoke, VA passed on June 11, 2019 at home. She was born on May 21, 1954 in Nassawadox, VA to her parents William C. Smith and the late Judith Anne Thornley Shaw.

She was an avid crocheter and loved to cook. She was very devoted in her faith and regularly attended services at her church.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her son, Kyle King; 2 grandchildren; aunts, Dixie Chambers and Peggy Pruitt; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her brother, William Ralph Smith.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1:00PM at Wicomico Memorial Park, 721 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD.
Published in The Daily Times from June 18 to June 22, 2019
