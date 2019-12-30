|
|
Cynthia S. Tully
Princess Anne - Cynthia S. Tully, 70, of here passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Stansel House in Berlin, MD.
Born April 15, 1949, she was the daughter of the late John Summers and Gladys King.
She is survived by her husband, John O. Tully of Princess Anne, MD, daughter Melinda S. Curran (Matthew) and their children Alayna G. & Emerson J. Curran, of Hummelstown, PA, son Jonathan K. Stewart of Exton, PA, and former husband, David K. Stewart, also of Exton, PA.
Contributions can be made in Cindy's memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or www.coastalhospice.org Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020