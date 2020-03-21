|
Dale Albert
Salisbury - Dale L. Albert, 72 of Salisbury, passed away on March, 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at PRMC. Born on February 3, 1948 in Chincoteague Island, VA he was the son of the late Lawrence and Dorothy Albert.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Patsy Albert of Salisbury; son John DiMare Jr. and his wife Brittany of Salisbury; grandchildren Matthew DiMare, Ayden DiMare, Jessica English and her husband Grayson, Gina Twigg and her husband Bryan Jr.; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers Terry Albert and his wife Jan of Salisbury, Wayne Albert and his wife Liz of Florida; faithful dog Sadie.
Dale was preceded in death by daughter Dawn Mitchell; siblings Linda Phoebus and Jay Albert; former wife Bonnie.
Dale served in the Salisbury Volunteer Fire Co. #2 for 42 years, loved working on his cars, hunting with his son and grandchildren, fishing, listening to oldies with Patsy, and gardening. His pride and joy was his 1957 Chevy. His sense of humor will be missed by all.
Services will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020