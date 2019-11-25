|
Dale C. Bostick
Hebron - Dale C Bostick, 81, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019, at his home with his family in Hebron MD.
Dale was born on December 10, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio. At the age of 19, he moved to New York where he served at the Worldwide Headquarters of Jehovah's Witnesses for 4 years. While living in New York, he met his wife, Carole "Kitty" Bostick. They married on August 12, 1961 and continued living in New York until 1976, at which time they moved to Maryland where he resided until his passing. They were happily married for 58 years.
Dale is survived by his wife and 3 children, Colleen Lind and her husband Rich, Shem Bostick and his wife Dora, Seth Bostick and his wife Magaly. Dale and Kitty had a 3rd son, Jeremy Bostick, who passed away in 2011. Dale is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
In addition to working at the Headquarters of Jehovah's Witnesses, he worked in the Insurance industry for 45 years. He was best remembered for one of his favorite activities, sharing his faith and teaching others about the Bible. He was very active in his religion and spent countless hours helping others to learn about the Bible.
His memorial service will be on November 30, 2019 at the Holloway Funeral Home at 1:30pm. Anyone who knew Dale is welcome to visit with the family between 12:30pm and 1:30pm at Holloway Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019