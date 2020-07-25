Dale Massey



Dale W. Massey, age 91 of Berlin Maryland, peacefully passed away on July 23, 2020 with his family by his side. Born October 18, 1928 in PRMC, he was the son of the late Elmer & Wilsie Massey. He was the husband of Connie Gardner



Massey with whom he celebrated 68 years of marriage. He was a 1945 graduate of Wicomico High School. After graduation he proudly served in the United States Army for 2 years. As a young adult with his parents he was owner and operator of Massey Farm, a 1,000-acre beef cattle & Standard bred horse farm. He came from a horse-oriented family. One uncle, Roger Whittington, groomed the famed thoroughbred, War Admiral. Dale grew up around horses & attended East Coast Standard bred matinees regularly during his youth. In 1954 he opened a public stable. For decades he was a highly successful driver, trainer & breeder known for his expertise in training young trotters. Locally for many years he was a leading U.D.R. driver at Ocean Downs. Over the years he raced many good horses and was especially fond of his homebred horses, breeding & training many Maryland State Champions, His stable campaigned at tracks all over the United States, known Internationally he also was invited to drive in horse races in England, France & Germany. Dale was elected director of the United States Trotting Association for 15 years serving the horsemen of MD, DE & VA. He served on the Executive Committee; He was a member of the Cloverleaf & Maryland breeders Horsemen Association. He was also instrumental in the founding of the MD sires' stakes. Through the years he was a role model & mentor to many and remained active in the sport, He always loved his work & enjoyed the people he met through racing. With an easy-going personality he was known to always have a smile on his face, above all was his unfailing love & devotion for his family. They all enjoyed raising & racing horses together as a family affair. Of all things in his life he was most proud of his 2 grandchildren and as an adored grandfather he will never be more than a thought away, Precious memories will forever be held by his wife Connie & daughter Sharon Long (Billy), Cheryl Crank (Bobby). Grandchildren Morgan Monroe (Vance) & Joey Crank, Sister Louise Agnew Baker (Melvin), Nephews Philip Massey & John Agnew , Neil Massey. Nieces Joan Meredith & Emily Waters. Dale was a member of the American Legion & Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Glen. "Good people will be remembered as a blessing and he was" Proverbs 10:7









