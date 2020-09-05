1/1
Dale Mumford
Dale Mumford

Grasonville - Dale Mumford passed away peacefully holding a fishing rod, surrounded by family on September 5, 2020, at Heartland House in Grasonville, MD. We want to thank the staff at Heartland House for the kind and compassionate care Dale received.

Born in Salisbury, Maryland on October 29, 1946, Dale was the son of Thomas J. Mumford, Jr. and Grace Parker Mumford. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Betty Jean; children Michelle Lewis (Jamie), Michael Mumford (Susie), Meredith Lewis, (Jeff); and grandchildren J.T. Lewis (Virginia), Natalie Mumford, Jared Lewis, Jacob Mumford, Samantha Lewis, and Joshua Lewis. He is also survived by his siblings Linda Kent and T.J. Mumford (Fran).

A visitation is scheduled for September 9, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Fellows, Newnam, and Helfenbein Funeral Home, Centreville, MD. Masks should be worn. A private funeral and internment service will be held at a later date for immediate family only.




Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-1151
