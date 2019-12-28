|
|
Dale William Baldes
Laurel - Dale William Blades, age 60, of Laurel, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 29, 1959, in Seaford, he is the son of the late Samuel Blades. Dale had proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a retired Labor Coordinator for Invista/Dupont. He enjoyed bowling, achieving a perfect 300 game in 2013, coin and stamp collecting, and taking his metal detector to many locations finding unique treasures.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sherry; son, Dale Wayne Blades, and his husband Robert Scott Wallis; daughter, Traci Blades and her companion Greg Stewart; sister, Susan Oliver and her husband Michael; mother-in-law, Joyce Chambers and her companion Henry Mason; mother-in-law Linda Chambers, two sisters-in-law, Kim Harris and her companion Greg Foskey, and Tanya Brown and her husband Rob. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Jeffery and Tyler Saunders and Ravyn and Griffin Brown and his beloved cat Lucy.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Hazel Blades, father-in-law Jack Chambers, an uncle John Hastings, and his dog Saghani.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home, 700 West Street, Laurel, DE 19956. Pastor Joe LeCates will officiate.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019