Dane Clark



Dane A. Clark, 60 of Berlin Maryland, passed away on July 22, 2020.



Dane was born in Salisbury, Maryland to George & Lena Clark on October 26, 1959. He went to Stephen Decatur High School & worked in environmental services for many years. He was involved in his community & supported his community, He lived a great life. He shared many great times with his friends and family.



Dane's memory lives on with his wife Betsy Clark & their children Dane Allen Clark Jr.& Taylor, Step-Son Derek Lyon & Heather, Katie & Ryan Jones and Step Daughter Devon Smith & Tory and Three grandchildren, Kenadie Lyon, Oti Smith and Dakota. Brothers Barry & Ann Clark and Bruce & Cheryl Clark, and his beloved Aunt Hazel Raber of Salisbury, Md. Also survived by his in-laws Harold and Frances Lee of Chesapeake City, MD.



Dane is preceded in death by his brother Robert Clark and daughter Kimberly Dawn Clark.



A service will be held graveside on July 29 at 3pm in Sunset Memorial Park.



Pallbearers will be Dane Clark Jr., Derek Lyon, Tory Smith, John Nottingham, Mark Comolli and Ryan Jones.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company.



214 N. Main Street



Berlin Md, 21811









