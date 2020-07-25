1/1
Dane Clark
1959 - 2020
Dane Clark

Dane A. Clark, 60 of Berlin Maryland, passed away on July 22, 2020.

Dane was born in Salisbury, Maryland to George & Lena Clark on October 26, 1959. He went to Stephen Decatur High School & worked in environmental services for many years. He was involved in his community & supported his community, He lived a great life. He shared many great times with his friends and family.

Dane's memory lives on with his wife Betsy Clark & their children Dane Allen Clark Jr.& Taylor, Step-Son Derek Lyon & Heather, Katie & Ryan Jones and Step Daughter Devon Smith & Tory and Three grandchildren, Kenadie Lyon, Oti Smith and Dakota. Brothers Barry & Ann Clark and Bruce & Cheryl Clark, and his beloved Aunt Hazel Raber of Salisbury, Md. Also survived by his in-laws Harold and Frances Lee of Chesapeake City, MD.

Dane is preceded in death by his brother Robert Clark and daughter Kimberly Dawn Clark.

A service will be held graveside on July 29 at 3pm in Sunset Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Dane Clark Jr., Derek Lyon, Tory Smith, John Nottingham, Mark Comolli and Ryan Jones.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company.

214 N. Main Street

Berlin Md, 21811




Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 26, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Cedric Ward
Coworker
July 26, 2020
Sympathy to all the family, His infectious
Laugh will always be remembered. Rest In Peace Dane
Carol Clark
Family
July 26, 2020
So sorry for the loss. Dane was a great guy. I've known him a long time and cant ask for a nicer person. God gained another angel. Fly high Dane
missy bertrand
Friend
July 26, 2020
So sorry to hear about Dane. Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Cathy Clark - vance
Acquaintance
July 25, 2020
Dearest Betsy an family, words cannot express my sadness at the loss of Dane. He was a joy to be around an a wonderful husband. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. God Bless you all.
Mary Ellen Harris
Friend
