Dr. Daniel D. Yun
Salisbury - Dr. Daniel D. Yun, 88 of Salisbury, MD, formerly of Huntingdon Valley, PA, passed peacefully on May 13, 2020. Born January 20, 1932 in Jinju, South Korea, he was the son of the late Kap Ryoung Yun and Woo Im Park. He graduated from Yonsei University and received his medical degree in 1958 from its College of Medicine (formerly Severance Medical College). Dr. Yun immigrated to the United States in 1959 and performed his Residency at Quincy Medical Center in Quincy, MA. In 1963, he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Medicine, completing his Cardiology Fellowship. He received his PhD in Business Administration in 1995 from Barrington University.
Dr. Yun dedicated over 54 years of his life to the practice of medicine. He possessed a profound Christian faith, and his mission was to address the welfare needs of others. After serving as a medical missionary in Labrador, Canada, he returned to the Philadelphia region in 1966, focusing his practice on Internal Medicine and Cardiology and serving as Director of Intensive Care and Critical Care at Rolling Hill Hospital in Elkins Park, PA (now Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park). In 1986, as the founding member and President of The Philip Jaisohn Memorial Center, Dr. Yun served the medical needs of the Greater Philadelphia area community. He also established the Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation to provide health, social services and educational scholarships. He worked relentlessly to assist immigrants to assimilate in the United States. Thereafter, he opened a medical practice as the lead physician until his retirement in 2012.
Throughout his career, Dr. Yun remained a humanitarian and civic-minded. Former Governor Robert P. Casey appointed him as a Commissioner in 1991 and he later became the Secretary of the Executive Committee on the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, where he diligently served for almost 20 years. He also shared his talents as a Trustee of the United Way of Southeastern Pennsylvania; a Trustee of the Asian Studies Foundation; Chairman of the Board for the Asian American Foundation; a Trustee of Albright College. Dr. Yun established and honorably led the Korean American Association of Greater Philadelphia, serving two terms as its Chairman. Former Mayor Rendell, in establishing sister city relations with Incheon, South Korea, appointed Dr. Yun as Ambassador for the City of Philadelphia. He also served as a Member of the U.S. Congressional Advisory Board, Coalition for Peace Through Strength Caucus. The Governor, State Senate and City of Philadelphia recognized his numerous contributions, including the Cultural Heritage Award, Social Welfare Commendation, and Human Rights Award. For his many altruistic contributions to South Korea, he was awarded the Medal of Freedom and the President Award. Devout in his faith, he served as an Elder for over 50 years in the United Presbyterian churches he attended.
In addition to a distinguished career, Dr. Yun was a loving and caring provider. He was selfless and generous beyond measure to his family, friends and those in need. Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Rebecca S. Yun; children Samuel Yun (Janice), Lois Kim (Andy), Caroline Yun (Mei Hsiao-Tung) and Judi Stemmler (David); grandchildren, Samantha Yun, Bethany Yun, Justin Mei (Ann), Alison Kim, Casie Mei, Daniel Kim, Katherine Yun, Kristin Stemmler and Michael Stemmler; and great-grandchild, Kolton Yun.
The family will hold a private Internment at Wicomico Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life service will be announced and take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dr. Daniel D. Yun can be made to: The Grenfell Foundation, Labrador East Chapter, 178 West Street, St. Anthony, NL, A0K, 4S0 or visit the Grenfell Foundation website at https://www.lghealth.ca/about-us/grenfell-foundation/ to download a memory card and please designate: Labrador East Chapter.
Published in The Daily Times from May 14 to May 17, 2020