Daniel "Dan" J. Fraber
SALISBURY - Daniel "Dan" J. Fraber, 78, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born December 10, 1941 in Washington DC, he was the son of the late William P. Fraber, Sr. and Catherine Whelan Fraber.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia A. Pearson and A. Maureen Park; and a brother, William P. Fraber, Jr..
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by W. S. Jenks & Son in Washington DC.
Dan will be remembered by his sister, Gerri Tyler (husband, Emory), his brother-in-law, Bob Pearson, and his brother-in-law, Jerry Park; nieces, Valerie Heaberlin (husband, Terry), Aristene Aurand (husband, Ryan), Brooke Pearson, Christina Fraber, Michelle Waddle (husband, Justin); nephews, Mark Pearson (wife, April), Bill Fraber (wife, Lisa), Matthew Park (partner, Dave Barth), and Joey Park; great nieces, Arianna Pearson, Graceann Heaberlin, Bridget Waddle, Caley Fraber, Ainsley Aurand, and Lacey Fraber; and great nephews, Ryan Pearson (wife, Kalie), Reagan Pearson, Michael Pearson, and Colton Aurand.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the .
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020