Daniel Verdin Cantrell
- - March 26, 1949 - August 23, 2019.
Daniel Verdin Cantrell, 70, a loving husband and father, died August 23, 2019, at his home in Hampstead, NC following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Dan was born on March 26, 1949, in Salisbury, Maryland to Dr. Verdin S. and Drucilla Mitchell Cantrell. He graduated from Wicomico High School in Salisbury, MD and the University of Richmond in Richmond, VA (B.S. Chemistry) where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, Rho Chi chapter. Dan had a long, successful career as a Research Scientist with the American Tobacco Company (Richmond, VA), Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company (Louisville, KY and Macon, GA), and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company / British American Tobacco Company (Winston Salem, NC).
Dan approached life with a keen sense of humor. He was kind, adventurous and happy with an outgoing personality…he never met a stranger. Dan loved his family and friends and brought great joy to those blessed to know him. Throughout his illness, Dan's approach was to always stay positive, no matter what, and to never ever give up.
Dan is survived by his wife, Dee Dee Cantrell, and four children; one son, Ryan Cantrell of Holly Ridge, NC, and three daughters, Heather Lewis (Nick) of Elizabethtown, IN, Allie Longworth (Daniel) of Burlington, NC and Danielle Cantrell of Hampstead, NC. He is also survived by his twin brother, David Cantrell (Lynne) of Coconut Creek, FL, and two sisters, Marsha Bloodsworth (Ric) of Salisbury, MD and Beth Wicas (Nelson) of Newtown Square, PA.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at their home in Hampstead, NC at a later date.
Memorials may be made to PanCAN (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network) and Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
