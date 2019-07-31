|
Danny John Mason
Wenona - Danny John Mason, 60, of here passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at his residence.
Born July 17, 1959 in Salisbury, Md., he was the son of the late Robert & Sylvia Mason. Danny worked as grocery store clerk, loved listening to gospel music, reading his Bible, going to church when he was able, and watching Hallmark movies with his daughter Lauren. He was a member of Faith Independent Church in Wenona.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Patricia Beach Mason, sister, Cindy Coleman, and grandparents Cliff and Marian Washburn and John and Irma Mason.
He is survived by his children, Brad (Sarah) Mason, and Lauren Mason, brother Russell Mason of North Carolina, mother in law, Stella Daniels, sister in law Darlene (Allen) Bozman, niece Shelby Bozman, nephews Chris Bozman, Robert Coleman, Jr. and Jesse Mason.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Faith Independent Church in Wenona with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Chris Bromwell will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hinman Funeral Home, P.A., 11673 Somerset Ave, Princess Anne, Md. 21853. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneral home.com.
Published in The Daily Times on July 31, 2019